Inside pics from Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat's 'most epic' sangeet

From romantic and fun photos of them dancing to a glimpse of the bride-to-be's stage performance, Kriti and Pulkit Samrat gave fans an insight into their 'epic' pre-wedding celebration. Kriti wore a shimmery blue and silver lehenga for her sangeet, while Pulkit was in an equally dramatic black and silver Indo-western look.

The newlyweds wrote in the caption, “The sangeet was probably the most epic celebration! There weren’t any sides, just one big happy family coming together to celebrate their two kids! The Samrats and Kharbandas were the perfect team (red heart emoji).”

Pulkit Samrat, who was previously married to Shweta Rohira, has worked with Kriti in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish and Pagalpanti. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi, and their families reside in the NCR region. Hence, they married at ITC Grand Bharat, near Delhi.

Stretching across 12 lakh square metres, the heritage hotel is set amidst the Aravalli Range and is only a short drive from New Delhi. Pulkit and Kriti's wedding hotel features four presidential villas and 100 suites, some with a semi-private pool, a walk-in closet and a terrace. Rooms start at ₹28,000 plus taxes, as per Makemytrip.com.

Kriti and Pulkit married in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the wedding pictures soon after their March 15 wedding, the couple wrote on Instagram, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."

