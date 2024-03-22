 Inside pics from Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat's 'most epic' sangeet | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Inside pics from Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat's 'most epic' sangeet

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 22, 2024 02:39 PM IST

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's sangeet photos are here and they look fun and ‘epic’. The actors wore beautiful outfits to dance the night away.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda married exactly a week ago on March 15. On Friday, the couple dropped new photos. Kriti and Pultri took to Instagram to share a joint post about their sangeet function, which was held a day before their wedding at Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Bharat. Also read: Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat set couple goals in mushy pics from intimate mehendi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat at their sangeet.
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat at their sangeet.

Kriti and Pultri's sangeet photos

From romantic and fun photos of them dancing to a glimpse of the bride-to-be's stage performance, Kriti and Pulkit Samrat gave fans an insight into their 'epic' pre-wedding celebration. Kriti wore a shimmery blue and silver lehenga for her sangeet, while Pulkit was in an equally dramatic black and silver Indo-western look.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The newlyweds wrote in the caption, “The sangeet was probably the most epic celebration! There weren’t any sides, just one big happy family coming together to celebrate their two kids! The Samrats and Kharbandas were the perfect team (red heart emoji).”

More about the couple

Pulkit Samrat, who was previously married to Shweta Rohira, has worked with Kriti in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish and Pagalpanti. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi, and their families reside in the NCR region. Hence, they married at ITC Grand Bharat, near Delhi.

Wedding venue

Stretching across 12 lakh square metres, the heritage hotel is set amidst the Aravalli Range and is only a short drive from New Delhi. Pulkit and Kriti's wedding hotel features four presidential villas and 100 suites, some with a semi-private pool, a walk-in closet and a terrace. Rooms start at 28,000 plus taxes, as per Makemytrip.com.

Wedding album

Kriti and Pulkit married in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the wedding pictures soon after their March 15 wedding, the couple wrote on Instagram, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."

