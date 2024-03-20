Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat set couple goals in mushy pics from intimate mehendi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat treated their fans with fresh pictures from their dreamy wedding. The actors, who tied the knot on March 15, 2024, have been posting some adorable moments from their pre-wedding festivities on Instagram. On Wednesday, the duo shared photos from their mehendi ceremony, where they were joined by their friends and relatives. (Read more: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda perform girha pravesh with a bang. Watch) Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat shared some mushy moments from their haldi ceremony. (PC/Instagram/kriti.kharbanda)

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop mehendi pics

Kriti and Pulkit shared a joint post and captioned it as, “Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye (we are soaked in the colour of love and lost our senses).”

In the pictures Kriti looks stunning and glamorous as she dons a beige lehenga paired with a corset top. While Pulkit looked handsome in a green embroidered sherwani. In the first photo the groom-to-be applies mehendi on his fiance's palm as she smiles. In the second picture the duo exchange mushy glances. In the following photos, Pulkit dances his heart out and kisses Kriti's hand.

Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's poetic wedding vows

While sharing their official wedding photos recently, the couple captioned them as, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!” For the wedding Pulkit opted for a mint green sherwani, while Kriti donned a pink lehenga.

Pulkit and Kriti have been co-actors in movies like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti. The former was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

Kriti will next be seen in Risky Romeo, scheduled for May 2024 release. Pulkit featured in the third installment of Fukrey and Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven Season 2.

