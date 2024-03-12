Exclusive: Pulkit-Kriti wedding: Farhan-Shibani, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to attend

After dating for several years, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have decided to take their relationship to another level by getting married. And we have heard it’s going to be a Punjabi affair with close friends and family members in attendance. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been dating each other for quite some years

According to a source, the couple is expected to get married on March 15 at a hotel in Manesar, with functions starting from March 13.

“The wedding festivities have started with an intimate get-together of families in Delhi, and it will be followed by a festivities and wedding in Manesar,” shares a close source, adding, “The wedding ceremony will be a Punjabi affair high on music, dance, food and masti”.

In fact, the wedding will be attended by their close friends from the industry, and bring back the Fukrey gang including Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, for the merriment.

“Kriti and Pulkit have chosen an intimate wedding ceremony, sharing their special day with close friends and family. Some of the guests which will be coming for the wedding include names such as Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Mika Singh,” reveals a source.

When it comes to the theme, it is believed that the couple have gone for a pastel theme for the wedding, “as it is something which reflects their personality. The theme will be subtle and classy”.

“The couple are really happy to start a new chapter of their life, and are cherishing every bit of it, which includes the planning stage as well. They both are from Delhi, and that’s why they wanted to get married in the capital only,” says a source.

Another source reveals that security from Delhi has been hired, adding, “Several bodyguards will be travelling to the wedding venue with the couple”.

Samrat has worked with Kharbanda in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish and Pagalpanti. They have been dating for quite some years, and have captured tidbits of their bond on their social media.