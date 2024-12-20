Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 15: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film continues to make waves

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Dec 20, 2024 06:18 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 15: Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer did well in 2 weeks.

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 15: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres on December 5. According to Sacnilk, the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise has collected 1416.40 crore worldwide. (Also Read: Sriya Reddy on working with Pawan Kalyan in They Call Him OG: ‘He has an electric personality’)

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 15: Sreeleela and Allu Arjun in the song Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 15: Sreeleela and Allu Arjun in the song Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2: The Rule worldwide box office collection

According to the website, the film collected 990.6 crore net in India in 15 days, making 1181.4 crore gross. In 15 days, it brought in an overseas collection of 235 crore, totalling 1416.40 crore worldwide. The film made 17.65 crore in India on its second Thursday, bringing its week 2 collection to 264.8 crore net. The film collected 725.8 crore net in its first week.

The film’s team of Pushpa released a poster on Thursday, claiming that the film had made 1508 crore gross worldwide in 14 days. Making the announcement, they wrote, “The HISTORIC RULE at the box office continues. #Pushpa2TheRule becomes the FASTEST INDIAN FILM to Gross 1500+ CRORES WORLDWIDE in 14 Days. 1508CR & counting.” At the time of writing, they are yet to release the numbers for the 15-day run.

Allu Arjun’s legal issues

Arjun’s legal issues seem to have not put a damper on the film’s collections if the numbers are anything to go by. The actor visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad for the film’s premiere on December 4, with his visit causing a stampede-like situation and resulting in the death of one woman and hospitalisation of her young son in critical condition.

On December 13, Arjun was arrested by the Telangana police, produced in court, and held overnight in Chanchalguda Central Jail. The Nampally Court had ordered him to a 14-day remand, but the Telangana High Court granted him a 4-week interim bail. His father, Allu Aravind, and director Sukumar have since visited the victim in the hospital. Arjun donated 25 lakh to the family, while Sukumar gave them 5 lakh.

