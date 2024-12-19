Pushpa 2 The Rule stampede: Director Sukumar meets victim in hospital, donates 5 lakh

Pushpa director Sukumar recently paid a visit to nine-year-old Sri Tej, who suffered critical injuries in a stampede during a screening of Pushpa 2 on December 4. The director visited the victim a few days after actor Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the death of a fan at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Also read: Allu Aravind visits Pushpa 2 premiere stampede victim in hospital; says this about Allu Arjun's absence Sukumar's Pushpa 2 was released on December 5.

Sukumar visits stampede victim

According to India Today, the director visited the victim on December 19 at the hospital. He spoke to his family about his health and also had a detailed conversation with the child's father, expressing his sadness over the tragedy. He has also offered ₹5 lakh to the family as financial assistance.

The director's spokesperson shared the update through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Director Sukumar visited Sri Tej at the hospital. His wife (Tabitha) donated ₹5 lakh to Sri Tej's father on December 9,” read the post in Telugu.

The second stampede victim is on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a private hospital in Hyderabad. His mother died earlier this month due to asphyxiation.

The director’s visit comes a few days after Arjun was arrested in connection with the death in the stampede scene.

About the incident

Earlier this month, actor Arjun was taken into custody from his residence in connection with the incident that occurred at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. A stampede-like situation broke out at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where Arjun was also present along with his wife Sneha Reddy and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. The stampede led to the death of 35-year-old Revathi, while her son is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Following his arrest, Arjun was released from the Hyderabad jail on Saturday. He also released a statement revealing why he had not visited the victim in the hospital.

“I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident,” Allu wrote in a note posted on Instagram.

The actor went on to share that he is praying for speedy recovery. “Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs,” he shared.

Allu continued, “I wish him a speedy recovery, and I look forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest”.