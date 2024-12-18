Allu Aravind visits Pushpa 2 premiere stampede victim in hospital; says this about Allu Arjun's absence

It has been two weeks since the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad resulted in a tragedy, leaving a woman dead and her young son hospitalised. A case has since been filed against lead actor Allu Arjun and the theatre management for allegedly not informing the police of his visit. His father, Allu Aravind, visited the hospitalised victim on Wednesday. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule box office report: Allu Arjun's action drama becomes fastest film in Hindi to earn ₹600 crore) Allu Aravind, father of Allu Arjun, during a press conference at his residence, in Hyderabad.(PTI)

Allu Aravind visits victim

Producer Aravind released a video to the press after visiting the young boy who was hospitalised in critical condition. Giving an update on his health, he said, “I just visited Sri Tej in the ICU. I have spoken to the doctors looking after him. The boy has been recovering slowly in the last 10 days, but it might take longer. We are ready to support in any way we can to help him recover. I am thankful that the government has also stepped forward to help him reach normalcy.”

He then addressed the elephant in the room, that Arjun had yet to visit the family or the boy in the hospital. “Many people wonder why Allu Arjun hasn’t visited the hospital yet. He wanted to visit them the day after the stampede. However, the hospital authorities asked them to stay put for safety reasons. It’s the same day a case was filed against him,” said Aravind.

He also reiterated that their legal team, led by Niranjan Reddy, has urged the actor not to visit the family yet. “Our legal team also advised Bunny not to go to the hospital or meet the parents. I have taken permission from the authorities to visit the boy today because he felt bad he couldn’t visit them. I thank CM Revanth Reddy, the police and the hospital authorities for agreeing,” he added.

What happened

On December 4, Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad with Pushpa 2 co-star Rashmika Mandanna and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy. During his visit, a massive crowd lined up to catch a glimpse of the actor, resulting in a stampede-like situation. The police have since filed an FIR on Arjun and the theatre management for not informing them of his visit.

On December 13, Arjun was arrested by the Chikkadapally Police and held overnight at Chanchalaguda Central Jail. After the Nampally Court sent him to a 14-day remand, the Telangana High Court granted him a 4-week interim bail, allowing him to go home. The actor has since spoken to the press and expressed grief over the incident.