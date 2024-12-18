Pushpa 2 The Rule box office report: Allu Arjun's action drama becomes fastest film in Hindi to earn 600 crore

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule has been breaking records at the box office since the day it was released. The film is eyeing to break the record of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 with its dream run. Amid this, the action entertainer has also become the fastest film in Hindi to earn ₹600 crore at the box office. Pushpa 2 The Rule becomes the fastest Hindi film to earn ₹ 600 crore at the domestic box office.(Photo: X)

Pushpa 2 The Rule fastest Hindi film to earn ₹ 600 crore at the box office

On Wednesday, T-series took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the poster of Allu Arjun from Pushpa 2 The Rule, wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule is THE FASTEST HINDI FILM to hit the 600 CRORES mark. Collects 601.5 CRORES NETT in 13 days and records the highest collection on the 2nd Tuesday for any Hindi film." For the unversed, Pushpa 2 The Rule collected ₹23.35 crore on its second Tuesday and at the end of day 13, the film's domestic collection stands at ₹952 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Allu Arjun's film beats Baahubali 2's Hindi box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Baahubali 2 The Conclusion earned ₹510.99 crore in Hindi with a total lifetime collection of ₹1030 crore at the domestic box office. Even Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 didn't earn ₹600 crore at the Hindi box office. This seems to be a new feat achieved by Allu Arjun's film.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 The Rule stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film is a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa The Rise and has received immense love from the audience. Despite Allu Arjun's arrest in Pushpa 2 screening stampede tragedy, the film had no negative impact on its box office collection. Instead, the day after his arrest saw a 70% jump in the box office collection. While it has already surpassed RRR, KGF Chapter 2's lifetime collection, it is now eyeing to beat SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, and looking at the box office trend, the film might achieve this feat by next week.