Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun, Sukumar film breezes through 1500 crore mark

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 14: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres on December 5, with paid premieres on December 4. Since then, the film has collected ₹1508 crore gross at the box office worldwide. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 14: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film mints over ₹973 crore in 2 weeks) Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 14: Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in the film directed by Sukumar.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection worldwide

Pushpa 2: The Rule has a good run at the box office despite this being its second week. The film that was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Hindi in India and other countries, has had a good run at the box office.

On Thursday, the team of Pushpa announced on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram that the film has brought in over ₹1500 crore gross worldwide in 14 days. They wrote, “The HISTORIC RULE at the box office continues. #Pushpa2TheRule becomes the FASTEST INDIAN FILM to Gross 1500+ CRORES WORLDWIDE in 14 Days. 1508CR & counting. #Pushpa2HitsFastest1500cr.”

The film crossed ₹600 gross worldwide within 3 days of release, bringing in over ₹900 crore gross on day 5, crossing the ₹1000 crore mark by one week and ₹1400 crore by day 11. These numbers are unprecedented, making it the first Indian film to collect such numbers in a short span of time.

Khushbu Sundar reviews Pushpa 2: The Rule

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar posted her review of Pushpa 2: The Rule on X, claiming that she is ‘speechless’ after watching it. She wrote, “Finally watched #Pushpa2 . I am speechless. Every frame speaks volumes of hardwork and dedication. #Sukumar, you have proved yet again what a marvellous technician you are. Hats off to you. @iamRashmika, you are out of the world. Performance, looks and dance. You killed it.”

She then praised Arjun for his performance, adding, “And @alluarjun take a bow man! You are someone who has garnered love, admiration and respect with each performance. And this movie sets you in a different league all together. You have reached this heights due to your sheer hardwork. You worship your work. Your passion to give your best comes through your performance. Your eyes speak. I don't think anyone can give this extraordinary life to Pushpa. You have lived Pushpa. You are truly the wildfire. International wildfire. And you are here to rule.”

She ended her note by praising the entire team, writing, “To the entire team, guys you have rocked. Salute to all of you.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule tells the story of Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler, and the animosity he faces from police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.