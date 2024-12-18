Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 14: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film mints over 971 crore in 2 weeks

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 14: Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule completed its two-week run at the box office this Wednesday. According to Sacnilk.com, the film starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles made over ₹971 crore net in India. (Also Read: Allu Aravind visits Pushpa 2 premiere stampede victim in hospital; says this about Allu Arjun's absence) Patna, Nov 17 (ANI): Actor Allu Arjun and actress Rashmika Mandanna wave to the crowd during the launch of the Pushpa 2 trailer, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(Pappi Sharma)

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection

The website reports that Pushpa 2: The Rule earned around ₹18.83 crore net in India on its second Wednesday, taking the film’s total collection so far to ₹971.23 crore net approximately. The film, which earned ₹725.8 crore net in its first week, saw a sudden spike in collections in the second week. It made ₹36.4 crore net on its second Friday, bringing in ₹63.3 crore and ₹76.6 crore over the weekend. During the week, Pushpa 2: The Rule collected ₹26.95 crore and ₹23.35 crore net on its second Monday and Tuesday.

Day 0 + 1 ₹ 10.65 crore + ₹ 165.25 crore net Week 1 ₹ 725.8 crore net Day 14 ₹ 971.23 crore net (approx)

Allu Arjun’s arrest and release on bail

On December 4, a woman died, and her young son was hospitalised in critical condition after a stampede-like situation occurred at Sandhya Threatre in Hyderabad due to Arjun’s visit for the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. On December 13, he was arrested by the Telangana police for allegedly not informing them of his visit. He was let out on an interim bail by the Telangana High Court on December 14. The theatre management has also been arrested in the case and a show cause notice was sent to them.

Allu Aravind visits victim in hospital

Arjun’s father, producer Allu Aravind, visited the young boy who is on life support at a hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. “I just visited Sri Tej in the ICU. I have spoken to the doctors looking after him. The boy has been recovering slowly in the last 10 days, but it might take longer. We are ready to support in any way we can to help him recover,” he said in a video released to the press. Arjun has been asked by his legal team to not visit the family yet.