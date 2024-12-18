Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 14: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film mints over 971 crore in 2 weeks

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Dec 18, 2024 10:07 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 14: Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer is going strong at the box office.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 14: Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule completed its two-week run at the box office this Wednesday. According to Sacnilk.com, the film starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles made over 971 crore net in India. (Also Read: Allu Aravind visits Pushpa 2 premiere stampede victim in hospital; says this about Allu Arjun's absence)

Patna, Nov 17 (ANI): Actor Allu Arjun and actress Rashmika Mandanna wave to the crowd during the launch of the Pushpa 2 trailer, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(Pappi Sharma)
Patna, Nov 17 (ANI): Actor Allu Arjun and actress Rashmika Mandanna wave to the crowd during the launch of the Pushpa 2 trailer, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(Pappi Sharma)

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection

The website reports that Pushpa 2: The Rule earned around 18.83 crore net in India on its second Wednesday, taking the film’s total collection so far to 971.23 crore net approximately. The film, which earned 725.8 crore net in its first week, saw a sudden spike in collections in the second week. It made 36.4 crore net on its second Friday, bringing in 63.3 crore and 76.6 crore over the weekend. During the week, Pushpa 2: The Rule collected 26.95 crore and 23.35 crore net on its second Monday and Tuesday.

Day 0 + 1 10.65 crore + 165.25 crore net
Week 1 725.8 crore net
Day 14 971.23 crore net (approx)

Allu Arjun’s arrest and release on bail

On December 4, a woman died, and her young son was hospitalised in critical condition after a stampede-like situation occurred at Sandhya Threatre in Hyderabad due to Arjun’s visit for the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. On December 13, he was arrested by the Telangana police for allegedly not informing them of his visit. He was let out on an interim bail by the Telangana High Court on December 14. The theatre management has also been arrested in the case and a show cause notice was sent to them.

Allu Aravind visits victim in hospital

Arjun’s father, producer Allu Aravind, visited the young boy who is on life support at a hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. “I just visited Sri Tej in the ICU. I have spoken to the doctors looking after him. The boy has been recovering slowly in the last 10 days, but it might take longer. We are ready to support in any way we can to help him recover,” he said in a video released to the press. Arjun has been asked by his legal team to not visit the family yet.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On