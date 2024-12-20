Pushpa 2, Stree 2 or Kalki 2898 AD? BookMyShow report reveals which movie sold most tickets in 2024

Now, the film has been crowned as the most-watched movie of the year by BookMyShow.

Film of the year

On Friday, BookMyShow released their year-end report titled #BookMyShowThrowback.

According to the report, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most-watched movie of the year, drawing in 10.8 lakh solo viewers. Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the director's 2021 pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise. It brought back Allu Arjun as the titular anti-hero, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fassil. The film wasreleased on December 5 and is working well at the box office.

When it comes to blockbuster day, November 1 was the big day with 2.3 million tickets sold in just 24 hours.

Nostalgia was running high on big screens with re-releases like Kal Ho Na Ho, Rockstar and Laila Majnu were in demand.

Music mania takes over

On the live front, 2024 saw 30,687 live events by the ticketing platform across 319 cities, marking a remarkable 18% growth in India's live entertainment consumption in 2024. It started with Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers performing at Lollapalooza India 2024, followed by Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran’s collaboration and Maroon 5.

The report also highlighted growth in music tourism. Over 4,77,393 fans travelled outside their cities to attend live music events.

Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India saw fans from over 500 cities booking tickets for the concert in Ahmedabad. Tier 2 cities experienced a 682% growth in live events, including markets like Kanpur, Shillong and Gandhinagar.

Over 8,87,166 fans attended events solo, reflecting a growing trend of independent participation. In terms of streaming, BookMyShow Stream recorded 107,023 hours of content consumed. It added 446 new titles to the library of 2,978 films.