Pushpa 2 box office report: Unfazed by arrest row, film beats Stree 2, Jawan to record biggest 2nd weekend ever in Hindi

Allu Arjun was recently arrested in connection to a woman’s death in Pushpa 2 The Rule stampede. However, despite this, the film sees no signs of stopping and has broken another record. The action entertainer has dethroned Stree 2, Gadar 2, Animal, and Jawan to become the top second-week grosser at the Hindi box office. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule becomes the top second weekend grosser at Hindi box office.

Pushpa 2 The Rule collects ₹ 128 crore on second weekend at Hindi box office

Pushpa 2: The Rule had an extraordinary box-office debut, earning ₹72 crore on Day 1. Since then, the film has consistently earned over ₹30 crore daily, even on weekdays. On Monday, Taran Adarsh took to X and reported, “Pushpa 2 has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in Weekend 2 (Friday to Sunday).” He shared the second-weekend collections of top 13 films at the Hindi box office with Pushpa 2 The Rule leading the list by earning ₹128 crore at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 collected ₹27 crore at the Hindi box office on Friday, ₹46 crore on the second Saturday, and ₹54 crore on the second Sunday. The film sees no signs of stopping despite Allu Arjun’s arrest saga. The overall domestic collection of the film now stands at ₹908.85 crore.

Allu Arjun's film beats Stree 2, Animal's second weekend collection (Hindi)

Allu Arjun’s film beat the second-weekend collection at the Hindi box office of Stree 2 ( ₹93.85 crore), Gadar 2 ( ₹90.47 crore), Animal ( ₹87.56 crore), Jawan ( ₹82.46 crore), Baahubali 2 Hindi ( ₹80.75 crore), Dangal ( ₹73.70 crore), The Kashmir Files ( ₹70.15 crore), Pathaan ( ₹63.50 crore), Sanju ( ₹62.97 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( ₹56.10 crore), The Kerela Story ( ₹55.60 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 Hindi ( ₹52.49 crore).

Helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2: The Rule sees Allu Arjun return as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna step back into her role as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil reprises his role of cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film is inching closer to emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film.