Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pushpa 2 box office report: Unfazed by arrest row, film beats Stree 2, Jawan to record biggest 2nd weekend ever in Hindi

ByRiya Sharma
Dec 16, 2024 04:33 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule surpassed records of several top Hindi films, becoming the top second-weekend grosser at the Hindi box office.

Allu Arjun was recently arrested in connection to a woman’s death in Pushpa 2 The Rule stampede. However, despite this, the film sees no signs of stopping and has broken another record. The action entertainer has dethroned Stree 2, Gadar 2, Animal, and Jawan to become the top second-week grosser at the Hindi box office.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule becomes the top second weekend grosser at Hindi box office.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule becomes the top second weekend grosser at Hindi box office.

(Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun film sees 70% jump after arrest saga, beats SRK's Jawan)

Pushpa 2 The Rule collects 128 crore on second weekend at Hindi box office

Pushpa 2: The Rule had an extraordinary box-office debut, earning 72 crore on Day 1. Since then, the film has consistently earned over 30 crore daily, even on weekdays. On Monday, Taran Adarsh took to X and reported, “Pushpa 2 has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in Weekend 2 (Friday to Sunday).” He shared the second-weekend collections of top 13 films at the Hindi box office with Pushpa 2 The Rule leading the list by earning 128 crore at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 collected 27 crore at the Hindi box office on Friday, 46 crore on the second Saturday, and 54 crore on the second Sunday. The film sees no signs of stopping despite Allu Arjun’s arrest saga. The overall domestic collection of the film now stands at 908.85 crore.

Allu Arjun's film beats Stree 2, Animal's second weekend collection (Hindi)

Allu Arjun’s film beat the second-weekend collection at the Hindi box office of Stree 2 ( 93.85 crore), Gadar 2 ( 90.47 crore), Animal ( 87.56 crore), Jawan ( 82.46 crore), Baahubali 2 Hindi ( 80.75 crore), Dangal ( 73.70 crore), The Kashmir Files ( 70.15 crore), Pathaan ( 63.50 crore), Sanju ( 62.97 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( 56.10 crore), The Kerela Story ( 55.60 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 Hindi ( 52.49 crore).

Helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2: The Rule sees Allu Arjun return as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna step back into her role as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil reprises his role of cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film is inching closer to emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On