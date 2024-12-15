Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun film sees 70% jump after arrest saga, beats SRK's Jawan

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection: On the first full day since Allu Arjun's arrest and release, his film Pushpa 2: The Rule enjoyed a bumper day at the box office. The action entertainer registered a massive 74% jump in the domestic market and 70% worldwide to bounce back on its second Saturday. It enabled the film to inch close to the ₹1200 crore mark. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 10: Allu Arjun film soars ahead, brings in over ₹820 crore) Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun plays a smuggler in the franchise.

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 10

As of Saturday night, after completing 10 days in theatres, Pushpa 2 has earned ₹1196 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The film earned ₹86 crore on Saturday, as opposed to ₹51 crore on Friday. The 70% jump comes a day after the lead star, Allu Arjun, was arrested by Hyderabad Police in connection with the death of a fan at the film's premiere.

The Saturday haul meant that Pushpa 2 was able to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at the box office and inch closer to Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, which stands tall at ₹1208 crore. Pushpa 2 should be able to cross KGF 2 on Sunday and then make a beeline for another blockbuster, SS Rajamouli's RRR ( ₹1309 crore).

Sacnilk reported that Pushpa 2 earned ₹63.30 crore net in India on its tenth day, Saturday. This took its domestic net haul to a more-than-impressive ₹826 crore net ( ₹986 crore gross). The film has also earned ₹210 crore gross overseas.

Pushpa 2's overseas resurgence

The Allu Arjun-starrer also bounced back overseas. Its daily overseas earning had depleted to less than a million dollar per day after the fifth day. On its tenth day, the film earned just shy of $2 million in the overseas markets, strengthening its chances of going past the top two highest-grossing Indian films - Dangal and Baahubali 2.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, which earned over ₹340 crore worldwide and transformed Allu Arjun into a pan-India star. The sequel brings him back as the gangster Pushpa Raj. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also reprise their roles from the first part. Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar.