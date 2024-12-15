Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun film sees 70% jump after arrest saga, beats SRK's Jawan

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Dec 15, 2024 12:57 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection has crossed Jawan's lifetime haul in just 10 days, and is now aiming to surpass KGF Chapter 2.

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection: On the first full day since Allu Arjun's arrest and release, his film Pushpa 2: The Rule enjoyed a bumper day at the box office. The action entertainer registered a massive 74% jump in the domestic market and 70% worldwide to bounce back on its second Saturday. It enabled the film to inch close to the 1200 crore mark. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 10: Allu Arjun film soars ahead, brings in over 820 crore)

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun plays a smuggler in the franchise.
Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun plays a smuggler in the franchise.

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 10

As of Saturday night, after completing 10 days in theatres, Pushpa 2 has earned 1196 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The film earned 86 crore on Saturday, as opposed to 51 crore on Friday. The 70% jump comes a day after the lead star, Allu Arjun, was arrested by Hyderabad Police in connection with the death of a fan at the film's premiere.

The Saturday haul meant that Pushpa 2 was able to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at the box office and inch closer to Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, which stands tall at 1208 crore. Pushpa 2 should be able to cross KGF 2 on Sunday and then make a beeline for another blockbuster, SS Rajamouli's RRR ( 1309 crore).

Sacnilk reported that Pushpa 2 earned 63.30 crore net in India on its tenth day, Saturday. This took its domestic net haul to a more-than-impressive 826 crore net ( 986 crore gross). The film has also earned 210 crore gross overseas.

Pushpa 2's overseas resurgence

The Allu Arjun-starrer also bounced back overseas. Its daily overseas earning had depleted to less than a million dollar per day after the fifth day. On its tenth day, the film earned just shy of $2 million in the overseas markets, strengthening its chances of going past the top two highest-grossing Indian films - Dangal and Baahubali 2.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, which earned over 340 crore worldwide and transformed Allu Arjun into a pan-India star. The sequel brings him back as the gangster Pushpa Raj. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also reprise their roles from the first part. Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On