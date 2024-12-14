Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 10: Allu Arjun film soars ahead, brings in over 820 crore

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 10: Even as Allu Arjun goes through a legal battle over the death of a fan during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, his film seems unstoppable at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film that stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil has breezed past the ₹820 crore net mark in India. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun film crosses ₹1100 crore, edges closer to Jawan, KGF 2) Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 10: Allu Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj in the film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office

The website reports that the film brought in around ₹60 crore net on its second Friday, taking the 10-day total to approximately ₹822.20 crore net in India. The film’s first-week collection stands at ₹725.8 core, making ₹10.65 crore during its premiere and ₹164.25 crore on its opening day.

The film saw a dip in collections on its first Friday, making ₹93.8 crore, but it perked up in the weekend, collecting ₹119.25 crore and ₹141.05 crore on Saturday and Sunday. Through the week, the film made ₹64.45 crore, ₹51.55 crore, ₹43.35 crore, and ₹37.45 crore. On its second Friday, the film made ₹36.4 crore net.

Day 0 + 1 ₹ 10.65 crore + ₹ 164.25 crore net Week 1 ₹ 725.8 crore Day 10 ₹ 822.20 crore approx

Allu Arjun’s arrest

Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with a fan dying at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The police booked an FIR against the actor and the theatre’s management. He was released on bail on December 14 after the Telangana High Court granted him bail, staying overnight at the Chanchalguda Central Jail.

Talking to the press at his home in Jubilee Hills after his release, Arjun said, “We're extremely sorry for the family, and I will personally be there to support them in whatever way. It's purely accidental. I was inside the theatre watching a movie with my family, and the accident happened outside. It is truly of no direct connection to me, truly accidental, purely unintentional. My love is with the family, and I'll be there in whatever way possible.”

He also added that he has been going to the theatre for the last two decades for film premieres and such an incident never took place. “I've been coming to the same theater for the last 20 years, and I've been to the same place more than 30 times, and never any accident has happened. It's truly unfortunate. It was an accident, and we're extremely sorry for what has happened. But it was totally out of control.”

Numerous celebrities have come out in support of the actor on social media and visited him in person.