Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre stampede: Injured 8-year-old on ventilator support, confirms hospital

About the child injured in Pushpa 2 stampede

The statement released on Saturday read, “The boy continues to be in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) on ventilator support with minimal requirements. He is hemodynamically stable and tolerating tube feedings. However, he has intermittent fever, remains in an altered sensorium, and exhibits dystonic movements.”

What happped to Sri Teja

Sri Teja was critically injured during the stampede on December 4 and is undergoing treatment at KIMS Cuddles Hospital, Secunderabad. The stampede also led to the death of his mother, 35-year-old Revathi. Sri Teja was hospitalised due to asphyxiation.

Both Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 director Sukumar apologised to the victim’s family. Arjun donated ₹25 lakh to the victim's family.

What happened during Pushpa 2 screening at Sandhya Theatre

On December 4, Arjun attended the screening of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. His co-star Rashmika Mandanna and his wife, Sneha Reddy, accompanied him. A large crowd had gathered in hopes of catching a glimpse of the actor. It led to a stampede-like situation.

Allu Arjun was arrested, released on bail

The police filed a case against Arjun and the theatre management in relation to the incident. He was later arrested by Hyderabad police on Friday. According to ANI, the police also arrested M Sandeep, one of the owners of Sandhya Theatre, senior manager M Nagaraju, and lower balcony in charge Gandhakam Vijay Chander. The police had registered a case against Arjun and his security team under sections 105, 118 (1) and other relevant Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections.

Initially, Arjun was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a lower court in Telangana. His legal team challenged the ruling in the Telangana High Court, which granted the actor interim bail. However, Arjun had to spend the night in jail before being released this morning. The actor's lawyer, Ashok Reddy, expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in the release despite the court's order.