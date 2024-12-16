Allu Arjun’s grandmother wards off evil eye in unseen video from his homecoming after night in jail. Watch

Allu Arjun has been embroiled in a row following the death of a fan in Hyderabad during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Now, a new video of him returning home after spending a night in jail has surfaced on social media, which shows his grandmother getting emotional and performing a ritual to ward off the evil eye from the actor. Also read: Allu Arjun breaks silence on not meeting stampede victim in hospital: 'I have been advised not to visit him' Allu Arjun has landed in a soup over a stampede case during premiere of his film Pushpa 2 The Rule.

Allu Arjun gets an emotional welcome

Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday and was released on Saturday morning. Several pictures and videos of him returning home surfaced on social media, which showed his family extremely emotional.

One such video is his reunion with his grandmother. The clip shows the actor’s grandmother performing ‘nazar utarna’ ritual (warding off evil) before he entered his home.

Allu Arjun then touches his grandmother’s feet, following which the two get emotional and hug. His grandmother is seen crying in the video. In the video, another woman can also be seen performing a similar evil eye ritual with a coconut.

Fans also became happy and emotional after seeing the video. “He is lucky to still have grandma,” one wrote, while another mentioned that “his grandmother is cute.”

“I miss being hugged by my grandmom,” wrote one. One user shared, “Aww grandmothers are just the bestest angels god has blessed us with”.

Allu Arjun’s growing troubles

The actor was arrested from his home on Friday in connection with the death of a fan at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. A minor victim of the stampede continues to be in critical condition.

The incident took place on December 4 at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun was attending the premiere with his family and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. A stampede-like situation broke out at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad with fans getting excited about his presence. The stampede led to the death of 35-year-old Revathi, while her son is still in the hospital in critical condition.

He was released from the Hyderabad jail on Saturday. Since then, he has been meeting his family members and friends from the industry. On Sunday, via a statement, Allu Arjun revealed why he had not visited the hospital to meet the second victim of the stampede.

“Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs,” he shared.