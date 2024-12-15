Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 11: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna film inches close to 900 crore

BySugandha Rawal
Dec 15, 2024 10:19 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 11: The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is shattering box office records in India.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 11: Despite the recent turmoil surrounding Allu Arjun, including his arrest and subsequent release in connection with the death of a fan at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the film is continuing to gain momentum at the box office. The film is performing exceptionally well, with its total collection now nearing the 900 crore mark. Also read: Allu Arjun breaks silence on not meeting stampede victim in hospital: 'I have been advised not to visit him'

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 11: The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 11: The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, the film which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil has raked in around 897 crore. On 11th day, the film registered business of 72.15 crore net in India, taking the total to 897.65 crore (nett).

In terms of business, the film saw a slight jump on Day 11. On day 9, which was the second Friday for the project at the box office, the film minted 36.4 crore, and on Day 10 the registered business was around 63.3 crore.

On Sunday, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 had an overall 59.88 per cent Telugu occupancy, with major footfall being registered during the afternoon and evening shows. The film registered an overall 63.88 per cent occupancy in Hindi, 42.38 per cent in occupancy in Tamil and 37.54% occupancy in Kannada.

About the film

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. The sequel sees him return as the gangster Pushpa Raj. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also reprise their roles from the first part. Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar.

The sequel focuses on how Pushpa Raj is running the red sanders smuggling syndicate after growing from a daily wage worker. Rashmika plays his wife, Srivalli, who stands up for him against his estranged family. Fahadh Faasil is seen as a police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who is still reeling from the humiliation he faced in Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and was a pan-India success. The second part of the franchise ends by setting up a new story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Follow Us On