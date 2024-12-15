Political slugfest over Allu Arjun continues as Congress defends Pushpa 2 star's arrest

The arrest of Telugu actor Allu Arjun drew widespread reactions from all political corners in Telangana. While the opposition parties criticised the Revanth Reddy-led government, Congress defended the action against the ‘Pushpa 2’ star in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. Actor Allu Arjun greets during the press conference on being released from Chanchalguda Central Jail after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail.(ANI)

The Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday said that law was taking its course in the case and that his party would not have issues with any film hero.

“The cases filed against Arjun are within the purview of law and the court granted him bail," he said, according to PTI.

Goud pointed out that it was Congress chief ministers in undivided Andhra Pradesh who were instrumental in the Telugu film industry shifting from Chennai to Hyderabad (in the 1980s). He said that his party only has love for any cinema hero but no ill will.

Goud took exception to BJP leaders finding fault with the Congress government over the arrest of Allu Arjun on Friday over the death of a woman when fans jostled during the premier show of the actor's film 'Pushpa 2' earlier this month.

What the opposition in Telangana said about Allu Arjun’s arrest

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had slammed Congress on Friday over the arrest of actor Allu Arjun, saying that the party has "no respect for the creative industry."

"Congress has no respect for the creative industry and the arrest of Allu Arjun proves it yet again. The mishap at Sandhya Theatre was a clear case of poor arrangements by the state and local administration. Now, to deflect that blame, they are indulging in such publicity stunts," Vaishnaw wrote on social media platform X.

Vaishnaw urged the Telangana government to punish those whose failure caused the Sandhya Theatre incident instead of attacking film personalities.

"The Telangana Government should assist those affected and punish those making the arrangements that day instead of continuously attacking film personalities. It is also sad to see this becoming a norm in the one year Congress has been in power there," he wrote on X

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also condemned the arrest of Tollywood actor on Friday.

"Blaming him (Arjun) for the stampede, filing criminal charges, or arresting him is neither fair nor acceptable, as he was not involved in the tragic event," asserted Reddy in a post on X.

Further, the former CM observed that Arjun displayed a responsible approach in expressing grief over the tragedy and offered support to the affected family during this difficult time.

Reddy urged authorities to act judiciously and focus on ensuring justice for the victim's family without 'unfairly targeting individuals'.

Moreover, he expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of the woman's life in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Arjun was arrested on Friday and sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court in Hyderabad in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his blockbuster "Pushpa 2: The Rule". He was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court.