Allu Arjun sent to 14-day remand by Hyderabad court, given bail by Telangana HC later

ByHT News Desk
Dec 13, 2024 06:12 PM IST

After the actor's arrest, Allu Arjun's legal team moved the Telangana High Court to seek a quashing of the FIR lodged against him.

Telangana High Court on Friday granted interim bail to actor Allu Arjun after he was sent to a 14-day judicial custody in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, which occurred ahead of the premiere of his highly anticipated film "Pushpa 2: The Rule."

Telugu actor Allu Arjun leaves Gandhi Hospital after a medical check-up following his arrest in Hyderabad.(PTI)
After the arrest, the actor's legal team moved the Telangana High Court to seek a quashing of the FIR lodged against him.

The arrest was made after the superstar was brought to the Chikkadpally police station for questioning regarding the case. He was later taken for medical examination after this formal arrest.

The actor was taken into custody, amid tight security, from his residence.

Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, his brother, Allu Sirish and father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy also arrived at the Chikkadpally police station.

What's the case against Allu Arjun?

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised in the incident which took place on December 4 night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre here to have a glimpse of the actor.

The city police have registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

