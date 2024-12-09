Ranbir Kapoor says Animal will go the Pushpa way, to have 3 parts. Here's when Animal Park goes on floors

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about Animal Park

Ranbir said, “The director is making another film right now we should start that film 2027... I think he (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) just kind of flirted with what he really wants to do with the movie. He wants to make it over three parts the second part is called Animal Park.”

Interestingly, Sukumar's ongoing rage Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, is also being developed into three parts. While Pushpa: The Rise emerged as a success in 2021, its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule also scored the biggest opening for an Indian film last week. The threequel, Pushpa: The Rampage, will go on floors next.

"We have been sharing ideas from the first film itself on how he wants to take the story forward. It's very exciting because now I get to play two characters – the antagonist and the protagonist. So extremely exciting project, an extremely original director and very excited to be part of it," Ranbir added about Animal Park.

About Animal

Apart from Ranbir, Animal also featured Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna. Animal was produced by T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios.

Animal received mixed reviews from critics after its release. It has been criticised for its depiction of misogyny, toxic masculinity, film's themes and graphic violence. The film follows Ranvijay, the ruthless son of a powerful industrialist, and his troubled relationship with his father.

Recently, at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), a person spoke about how Animal shows that whatever happens in life, anything can be achieved with violence. He also said that the release of such films shouldn't be encouraged much.

What Ranbir had said about violence in Animal

Reacting to this, Ranbir had said, “I completely agree with your opinion. As an actor, it is our responsibility to bring movies which bring a positive change to the society. Having said that, I'm an actor, it’s very important that I also dabble in different genres and different characters and play varied roles. But what you are saying is absolutely correct. We have to be more responsible towards the kind of films we make."