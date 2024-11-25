Ranbir Kapoor reacts as a man tells him films like Animal should not be encouraged: ‘I agree, but…’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has responded after a person criticised his films Animal (2023) and Sanju (2018) for the glorification of violence. The actor spoke about films and the responsibility of an actor at the ongoing 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor talks about reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War: ‘He is my godfather’) Ranbir Kapoor played the lead roles in both Animal and Sanju.

Ranbir responds to criticism of Animal

At the event, a person said that Sanju and Animal show that whatever happens, anything can be achieved with violence. He also said that the release of such films shouldn't be encouraged much. The man also praised old films for their good stories.

Here's what Ranbir said

Reacting to this, Ranbir said, “I completely agree with your opinion. As an actor, it is our responsibility to bring movies which bring a positive change to the society. Having said that, I'm an actor, it’s very important that I also dabble in different genres and different characters and play varied roles. But what you are saying is absolutely correct. We have to be more responsible towards the kind of films we make."

About Animal

Animal received mixed reviews from critics after its release. It has been criticised for its depiction of misogyny, toxic masculinity, film's themes and graphic violence. Animal is an action drama film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

About Sanju

Sanju (2018) is a biographical film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, and Ranbir starred as the title character. It also featured Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh.

More about Ranbir's upcoming films

Ranbir will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love and War. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film was officially announced in January 2024. Ranbir also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana along with Sai Pallavi and others.