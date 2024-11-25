Menu Explore
Ranbir Kapoor opens up on reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War: ‘He is my godfather’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Nov 25, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. The actor will star opposite Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated epic, Love & War, is generating immense buzz courtesy of its stellar cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. At the ongoing 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Ranbir opened up about his collaboration with the acclaimed director and said that he was ‘extremely excited’ to work with him again, reported The Indian Express. (Also read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali locks Love & War release date: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal’s film to be out in 2026)

Ranbir Kapoor talked about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
What Ranbir said

During the interaction on stage, Ranbir said, “I am extremely excited. He is my godfather. Everything I know about films, everything I know about acting, it is something I learnt from him."

Ranbir is not new to working with the ace director. He previously worked as an assistant director on his film Black (2005) and went on to make his acting debut in Saawariya (2007). Ranbir added, “He hasn’t changed at all. He is extremely hard-working. All he thinks about is his movies. He just wants to speak about the character, he wants you to create, do something different.”

More details

The movie was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, “We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Saga Love & War. See You At The Movies Christmas 2025.” It also contained the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, Love and War marks the second collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia, after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. A sequel of the film is already in the works. The actor is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, also starring Sai Pallavi and Yash.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
