Kajal Aggarwal says her Mandodari role in Ramayana is very limited; calls Yash ‘immensely talented’

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana, one of the biggest Indian films currently in the making. She will play Mandodari, Ravana's queen, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. While fans are looking forward to seeing the ensemble come together on screen, Kajal has revealed that her role in the first installment is smaller than many might expect. In a recent interaction, she also opened up about sharing screen space with Yash and what makes being part of Ramayana such a special experience for her. Kajal Aggarwal reveals limited Mandodari role in Ramayana.

Kajal's role in the first film is limited In a conversation with Zoom, Kajal shared that audiences will see only a little of Mandodari in the first film. She explained that since much of the story unfolds before the action shifts to Lanka, her character doesn't get a lot of screen time in the opening chapter.

She said, “We’ve only filmed part one and of course, Lanka is lesser in that, and I am Mandodari. So my role is obviously very limited. Regardless of that, it’s been wonderful. It’s been an amazing experience to just be a part of something, a magnum opus which is going to be a world film. World cinema is a fantastic feeling and I’m just really grateful that I’m a part of something which is so close to our hearts.”

Kajal praises Yash's dedication Kajal also spoke about working with Kannada superstar Yash, who plays Ravana in the film. The actor had only good things to say about her co-star, sharing that she has admired his performances for a long time and enjoyed working with him on Ramayana.

She said, “He’s a wonderful actor. I’ve always admired his work, and it was amazing to work with him on this particular project. He’s so invested in the film as well. So I just think it’s really exciting for all of us. He’s extremely professional and of course immensely talented.”