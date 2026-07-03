When Yash said he wouldn't do scenes that made his parents uncomfortable; wife would laugh at his romantic scenes
Years ago on Ramesh Aravind’s talk show Weekend With Ramesh, Yash spoke about his romantic films and what his wife, Radhika Pandit, thought about them.
Kannada star Yash was well-known in Karnataka for films such as Googly, Gajakesari, and Mr and Mrs Ramachari long before the KGF films made him famous nationwide. Transitioning from TV to movies, the actor charted a path of his own. In 2014, on Ramesh Aravind’s talk show, Weekend With Ramesh, he once spoke about his romantic scenes and the kind of films he wouldn’t do.
When Yash spoke about romance, uncomfortable scenes
On the show, Yash stated that he’s surprised when people tell him he pulls off romantic scenes so well. He would get so nervous while doing those scenes on set, he said. “People, including Radhika, would laugh at me while I performed a romantic scene,” he added.
In the same chat, he also spoke of the scenes he avoids, saying, “Till date, I follow this. If I am not comfortable watching a particular scene with my parents in the same room, then I won’t do a scene like that. Mostly because it would get uncomfortable for many viewers.”
Interestingly, Yash also stated that he would ‘freak out’when asked to pull on the heroine’s saree, stating that his mother would tell him he doesn’t know how to do romantic scenes.
Fans dig out Yash’s old statements
Since the release of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic’s Ladies & Ladies teaser, fans have dug out his old statements on the show. “But but Yash said he would never do the movies which will make his parents uncomfortable,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user posting screenshots of Yash from the teaser.
Addressing criticism his co-star Kiara Advani has been facing, another person wrote, “You didn't say the same about Yash's family being comfortable watching Yash do all of this. While he himself had mentioned in an interview that he'll chose roles that families are comfortable to watch together.”
“Yash is married, has two children, and even had a love marriage with his wife. Yet no one will question him because India is still a male dominated society. Here, it's only a woman's character that is put under scrutiny, while a man's is rarely questioned,” wrote another.
About Toxic
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas. It stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is slated for release on August 26. Interestingly, despite Yash’s previous statements, the latest teasers asks kids to stay away, parents and grandparents to keep them away too, asking great grandparents to watch at their own risk.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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