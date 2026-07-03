When Yash said he wouldn't do scenes that made his parents uncomfortable; wife would laugh at his romantic scenes

Kannada star Yash was well-known in Karnataka for films such as Googly, Gajakesari, and Mr and Mrs Ramachari long before the KGF films made him famous nationwide. Transitioning from TV to movies, the actor charted a path of his own. In 2014, on Ramesh Aravind’s talk show, Weekend With Ramesh, he once spoke about his romantic scenes and the kind of films he wouldn’t do. Yash and Radhika Pandit have been married since 2016 and have two children.

When Yash spoke about romance, uncomfortable scenes On the show, Yash stated that he’s surprised when people tell him he pulls off romantic scenes so well. He would get so nervous while doing those scenes on set, he said. “People, including Radhika, would laugh at me while I performed a romantic scene,” he added.

In the same chat, he also spoke of the scenes he avoids, saying, “Till date, I follow this. If I am not comfortable watching a particular scene with my parents in the same room, then I won’t do a scene like that. Mostly because it would get uncomfortable for many viewers.”

Interestingly, Yash also stated that he would ‘freak out’when asked to pull on the heroine’s saree, stating that his mother would tell him he doesn’t know how to do romantic scenes.