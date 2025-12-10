‘My husband is my bodyguard, chef…': Radhika Pandit explains why she calls Yash her everything in sweet anniversary post

Kannada star Yash celebrated his ninth anniversary with wife Radhika Pandit on December 9. The actor's wife marked the occasion with a personal message and a video that highlighted Yash's different roles in her life. The video caught fans' attention, with many calling it the sweetest wish. Yash and Radhika Pandit celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on December 9.

Radhika Pandit's sweet anniversary wish for Yash

On Tuesday, Radhika took to Instagram and shared a reel explaining why she calls her husband her everything. The video started with an adorable picture of Yash and his wife lost in each other's eyes, with the caption, "Why do you call your husband for everything?" This was followed by AI images showing Yash as her "personal bodyguard, ChatGPT, chef, personal photographer, mentor, DJ, doctor, calculator, stress buster, and peace."

Sharing the video, Radhika also penned a small note which read, "You are, and always will be, my answer to everything. Happy 9th (sic)." Fans couldn't help but flood the comments section with praise. One of the comments read, "Perfect package of family man." Another commented, "How cute." Another wrote, "Love is all around you both." Another comment read, "This is the sweetest wish." Another commented, "The cutest Sandalwood couple ever ❤️ always stay happy forever."

About Yash and Radhika Pandit's love story

Radhika and Yash first met on the set of the TV show Nandagokkula, and their on-screen chemistry led to a deep connection in real life. They worked together in films like Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Santhu Straight Forward and Drama. In December 2016, the couple got married, and in 2018, they welcomed their first child, Ayra. Their second child, Yatharv, was born in 2019.

Yash's upcoming movie

After impressing everyone with his performance in KGF Chapter 2, the actor is all set to entertain fans with his upcoming movie, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, and will clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.