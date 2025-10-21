Search
Tue, Oct 21, 2025
Fans think it's cute Yash, Radhika Pandit's kids can't help but dance in Diwali wishes video. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Oct 21, 2025 11:06 am IST

Yash and Radhika Pandit made a joint post on Instagram to wish fans a Happy Diwali but it's their kids who stole the show. Take a look. 

Kannada star Yash and his wife, former actor Radhika Pandit, posted a sweet video on Instagram on Monday evening to wish their fans a happy Diwali. But it’s their children, Ayra and Yatharv, who stole the show with their dance moves. Here’s how fans reacted to their cosy family video.

Ayra and Yatharv couldn't help but dance as their parents Radhika Pandit and Yash wished fans on Diwali.
Ayra and Yatharv couldn't help but dance as their parents Radhika Pandit and Yash wished fans on Diwali.

Yash’s kids steal the show in Diwali video

The video begins with Yash, Radhika, Ayra and Yatharv sitting around a coffee table with lights forming their background. They wish fans a happy Diwali, something Yash also reflected in his caption and wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy Deepavali.” After wishing the viewers, Yash and Radhika’s kids couldn’t help but stand up and cheer and then break into a dance as their parents smiled widely and looked at each other.

Samyuktha Hegde commented under the video, “Sooo cuteeee (evil eye emoji) Happy Deepawali.” Akshay Oberoi wrote, “Happy Diwali, Boss. Love to you and Radhika.” Fans also thought it was the cutest thing ever for their children to break out in dance. “Awww you guys are having a joyful diwali, post some pictures too,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Ayra's voice is so sweet.” Numerous other fans commented with heart emojis calling his kids cute.

Yash-Radhika’s love story

Yash and Radhika met on the sets of the TV show Nanda Gokula in 2007 and became close friends before they started dating. They kept their relationship private for years despite rumours intensifying after the 2014 film Mr and Mrs Ramachari, their third film together. The couple got engaged in Goa in August 2016 and married in Bengaluru in December of the same year. Their children, Ayra and Yatharv, were born in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Radhika was last seen in the 2019 film Aadi Lakshmi Puraana, while Yash starred and gained fame with the KGF films in 2018 and 2022. He is now starring in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, in addition to Ramayana in Hindi, which he is also co-producing.

