Yash receives the sweetest welcome home from wife Radhika Pandit as she jumps into his arms at the airport. See pic

Kannada star Yash has been busy lately shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Once he returned to Bengaluru from Mumbai, he received the sweetest welcome home from his wife, former actor Radhika Pandit. He took to Instagram to share the adorable moment. Radhika Pandit jumped on Yash and held him close as he returned to Bengaluru.

Yash receives sweet welcome home from Radhika Pandit

Yash took to Instagram to post a picture of the welcome he received from Radhika at the airport. In the picture, he can be seen carrying Radhika as she wraps her arms around him while holding purple star-shaped balloons. The couple sported wide smiles on their faces, clearly happy to reunite. They shared the picture in a joint Instagram post with evil eye and red heart emojis. The picture seems to have been taken at an airport bridge.

Fans thought it was the cutest thing that Radhika wrapped herself around Yash at the airport. One fan commented, “Let this cute couple not have any evil eye.” Another called them, “Ideal ...Beautiful..Couple.” Some called them ‘couple goals’ while most others commented with red heart, heart eyes and evil eye emojis.

Yash and Radhika are among the most loved couples in the Kannada film industry. They met in 2007 on the sets of the TV show Nanda Gokula. They began dating but kept their relationship private for years. Speculation about their relationship intensified after they worked in the 2014 film Mr and Mrs Ramachari. The couple got engaged in Goa in August 2016 in a private event and married in December the same year in Bengaluru. They have two children.

Recent work

Yash was last seen in the KGF films directed by Prashanth Neel. KGF: Chapter 1 and 2 did not just open new avenues for Kannada cinema; they made him a household name. Apart from Ramayana, Yash is currently working on Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is simultaneously shot in Kannada and English.