Yash’s Toxic sets Eid 2026 release, to clash with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-starrer Love & War

Kannada actor Yash has finally revealed the release date for his highly anticipated film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, setting the stage for a thrilling box office clash. Toxic will be clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project, Love & War, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Yash reveals release date of Toxic

On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram to share the release date of the film. He shared a new poster while announcing the release date. Sharing the poster, Yash wrote, ''19-03-2026''.

The current release date positions the action film to perfectly coincide with a convergence of several festive celebrations and take advantage of the four-day extended weekend across India. Festivals Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Navratri are falling on the release date, and Eid-al-Fitr celebrations are following on March 20/21.

The poster features Yash in a sleek, all-black ensemble, walking through the rain, with a gun in hand. The dramatic visual is further amplified by the fiery backdrop, with flames engulfing the surroundings, from which Yash emerges.

Interestingly, Yash’s Toxic will be locking horns with his Ramayana co-star Ranbir Kapoor at the box office. Currently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is due to release on March 20, 2026. The storyline of the project is under wraps at the moment.

About the project

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is being shot in both Kannada and English to appeal to a global audience. The film is expected to bring talent from Indian and International cinema. To boost its reach, the film will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages. It is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Kiara Advani is set to debut in Kannada cinema with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film is expected to also feature Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Achyut Kumar, and Akshay Oberoi.