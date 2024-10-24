Menu Explore
Yash came up with the title of his next, Toxic, shares why it is a ‘fairy tale for grown-ups’

BySantanu Das
Oct 24, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Yash opened up about the ‘relevance’ of the word toxic in current times, and why he suggested that his next film be named that.

Fans are eagerly waiting for KGF star Yash's next film, titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash shared the meaning behind the intriguing title, and revealed that it was he who suggested that the film be titled that. Yash is currently shooting for the film, which is directed by Geetu Mohandas. (Also read: Yash reveals wife Radhika Pandit never asks him how much money he makes: ‘I don’t have pressure from my family’)

Yash will be seen next in the Kannada film Toxic.(Instagram)
Yash will be seen next in the Kannada film Toxic.(Instagram)

What Yash said about Toxic

Talking about the title, Yash said, “We have fairy tales for kids but nobody is making fairy tales for grown-ups. So we thought we will make a fairy tale for grown-ups. I came up with the tagline. Title and tagline both I felt it was a very relevant thing. Today, we go through a lot of confusions and the word ‘toxic’ has got many layers. It is used in so many contexts. All of us are living in a very toxic situation in so many ways. So I thought it was a very relevant title and apt for the film.”

More details

Yash also talked about working with director Geetu Mohandas and said, “Her films might be different but I think she knows the mass pulse and she knows the entertainment also. I always try to entertain the audience… A lot of people ask me this question but I think she is coming up with something really massy and a mega entertaining film.”

Toxic marks Yash's first outing since his mega-hit KGF: Chapter 2. The actor started shooting for the project in Bengaluru earlier this year in August, where he was seen in his rugged look for the first time. The film will be directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Other details about the plot and cast have yet to be announced.

