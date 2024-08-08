Yash debuts his rugged new look as he starts shooting for Geethu Mohandas’ Toxic: Pics

After much speculation, actor Yash has finally embarked on a new journey with his next film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, in which he will be seen in a new avatar. Also read: Exclusive | Yash goes short crop for Toxic, confirms hairstylist The film marks Yash’s first outing since K.G.F: Chapter 2.

The film marks his first outing since his mega hit KGF: Chapter 2. The actor started shooting for the project in Bengaluru today (Thursday), where he was seen in his rugged look for the first time.

Yash on the set.

Film gets rolling

The actor took to social media to share a picture from the first day of shoot on his social media handles. “The journey begins #Toxic,” he wrote with the image.

Yash was spotted on the sets of the film along with producer Venkat K Narayana from KVN productions taking part in a puja that was specially held to mark the beginning of the project.

In the picture shared on social media, one can see Yash with Venkat. Yash is seen wearing a white shirt and sporting a bearded look in the photo.

As soon as the picture went up on his profile, fans started commenting on it and sending good wishes. Some dropped heart emojis, while some called him the ‘real hero’, and some wished the actor “the very best” for his new project.

Before the first day, Yash was photographed with his wife Radhika Pandit and children as he visited the Shri Sadashiva Rudra Surya Temple, Shri Manjunatheshwara Temple and Kukke Subramanya Temple in Karnataka.

Yash cheering for the whole team.

What we know about the film

The film will be directed by Geetu Mohandas, and jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Other details about the plot and cast is yet to be announced.

Yash after the puja.

There have been several reports hinting that Nayanthara, Shruti Haasan, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Sai Pallavi are also associated with the action-thriller. However, there is no confirmation on the same. Recently, Tara took to her Instagram Stories and clarified, “The articles released over the last few days about a project and I are false and not shared by me.”

The film begins rolling in Bengaluru today.

Yash announced the film just few days before his birthday on January 8. He released a note that read, “It’s been nearly a month since we announced Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, and the love and appreciation you have showered means the world to me. Your excitement, reactions, theories, and analysis encourage me to do more.”

The pan-India film is scheduled to hit the big screen on April 10, 2025. Yash was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2. Toxic will be released after a gap of three years from his last film.