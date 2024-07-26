Tara Sutaria slams rumours of being ‘second lead’ in Yash's Toxic: ‘Nobody is second to anyone’

Recently, several reports stated that Tara Sutaria has been cast as Yash’s ‘second love interest’ in Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. She took to Instagram to clarify that these reports were ‘false’ and not to believe baseless speculations about her work unless she confirmed them. (Also Read: Yash and Atlee chat away at Anant Ambani's wedding; fans want them to work together. Watch) Tara Sutaria denies being a part of Yash-starrer Toxic.

Tara denies being cast in Toxic

Tara shared a note on her Instagram stories addressing the rumours. She wrote, “Hello all! The articles released over the last few days about a project and I are false and not shared by me.” She also took a dig at the claim that she was cast as the ‘second’ female lead writing, “Whenever there is something to share, I will share it with all of you! My love always. PS – Nobody is second to anyone.”

A screen grab of Tara Sutaria's Instagram stories.

Peeping Moon first reported on July 23 that the actor will play one of the two love interests in the film, with Kiara Advani cast in the other role. They even quoted a source saying she was ‘overjoyed’ about landing such a massive project.

What we know about Toxic

While Geetu or Yash have yet to divulge anything about the cast, there are also rumours of Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi starring in the film. At one point, Kareena Kapoor’s name was also attached to the film after she teased doing a ‘big south film’ while promoting Crew. Fans have been waiting for updates but the film’s team has stayed mum.

The actor recently changed his look for Toxic, letting go of the long tresses and changing his beard. Sharing a picture of the actor’s new look, his hairstylist Alex Vijayakanth wrote, “Crafting a look that’s truly explosive. A custom pompadour for Rocking Star Yash! From the iconic long hair look to the shorter, edgier and intense style for Toxic. Creating a hairstyle that perfectly complements characters played by @thenameisYash is a challenge I relish, and this pompadour is a testament to it.”

Tara’s recent work

Tara was last seen in the 2023 survival thriller Apurva which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. She will soon be seen in a film titled Humraaz.