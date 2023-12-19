Tara Sutaria on competition with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor: It doesn’t bother me what others are doing

Disney star Tara Sutaria began her Bollywood journey with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 and found an audience with her latest, Apurva. With almost 5 years of experience, a thrilled and excited Tara recently discussed with Hindustan Times what has helped her to evolve as an actor and an individual, so far. She also shared why competition with newcomers like Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor doesn't rattle her. Tara Sutaria on the success of Apurva and her upcoming plans for 2024.

Welcome to Hindustan Times. Apurva did well for you in unexpected ways. Were you confident about it from the get-go? How did you react to the success initially?

Tara Sutaria: Apurva means a lot to me. Over the last one year, we have work on the film and I knew from the beginning that this was a very special project. It’s my first where I am headlining a film. It was so difficult to shoot the film. I believe with good people, good things happen. All of us knew this was going to be a very good film. The response that has come is so much more than I expected. For the last three weeks, it has been the most-watched film on any network.

What is the plan for 2024 workwise? Are you going to stick to space you have created among the audience with Apurva?

Tara Sutaria: The idea is to do something different from what I have done before. Apurva is quite an intense film, not anything like I have done before. It was a survival drama. I enjoyed doing it. Of course, I have done thrillers before as well but I am looking forward to doing something new. Also, I want to go back to my music. I couldn’t give much time to my music since I started acting. I am planning a concert in 2024.

That's really great. I remember people seeing your film and writing on social media that ‘Tara Sutaria has been underused’ in films before. Do you think you have changed the narrative with Apurva?

Tara Sutaria: I don't know if underused is the right word. This is the kind of film I always wanted to do since the beginning of my career but it finally happened. Because of the way I am perceived or people think of me or how I present myself, basically the way I look as a young female actor, people have put me in a box. This happens with a lot of female actors.

I get asked these questions a lot in my interviews, definitely people have put me in a box, just being a glamorous heroine in certain films I have done. I didn't have much things to do. Because of the way I am perceived by others, that came in my way and didn’t allow for people to really get to know me, or care enough to get to know me. They didn’t realise I can do a such a film five years ago when I came got into this industry. They were not aware of my capacity and capability for so long, unfortunately.

Was there a dearth of opportunities or only glamourous roles came to you?

Tara Sutaria: I didn’t do it previously because the opportunity didn’t come. Because of my look and the kind of films I have done earlier.

Speaking of your glamourous look, how did you shed everything and get into your character for Apurva?

Tara Sutaria: From the second Nikhil sir narrated the film, I wanted people to not think of Tara playing Apurva but a different person altogether called Apurva. There was absolutely no makeup. The only thing I have put on my face is mud. I didn't take a shower for two weeks when were shooting in Rajasthan and that was the look required for the character.

Tara Sutaria from behind-the-scenes of Apurva.

At one point, there was only mud on my body, hair and even insects and stone; we were shooting in desert. I definitely didn’t want to look slightly pretty. I knew that the feel (of the film) and the look should match the theme, and not Tara. I did my own makeup with the mud or created bruises, blood marks and scratches on the face and body.

What's in store for your fans after Apurva? anything in the pipeline or you want for 2024?

Tara Sutaria: I think anything like a light-hearted, fun, rom-com or horror-comedy project. Definitely, something lighter because my last films, Apurva, Marjaavaan and Ek Villain were very intense.

So many new faces are being launched in the industry, including Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the latest. How do you see the competition because people on social media believe they all are bringing the same value on table?

Tara Sutaria: I don't look at it as a competition at all. I did my first film with Ananya Panday who was launched at the same time. I have grown up with a twin sister. What people call competition is not competition for me at all. To be honest with you, I don't think what anybody is doing in the industry, someone else is also doing. What young actor is very different from any other. Whether it comes to our features or the way that we act, deliver dialogue or dance, everyone has created their own space.

The movies they are doing are very different from each other. I don't think it’s too crowded in the industry right now or anything. I cannot say it for everyone, but at least for my journey so far that weird sense of competition between me and anyone is not there.

Of course, I have noticed healthy competition between a lot of young actors but it has never crossed my mind because my taste and choice, the way I have approached my life and career, is very different from how others are approaching. There’s enough story for everyone.

I am not really interested in thinking about what everyone else is doing because that’s their style, taste and choice. I think there’s enough room for all of us. I genuinely don't think any of us are in the same bracket as each other. They have very different wants and needs, as an actor, even as a human. My needs as an actor, and individual are like anybody else I know in the industry. I am very content with what I bring to the table. I am very happy and comfortable with my space so it doesn’t bother me what others are doing.

