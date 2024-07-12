Mahesh Babu, Yash arrive in Mumbai for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding, Toxic star spotted in a new hairstyle

The much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to unfold today at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The air is thick with excitement as prominent personalities from across the globe arrive for the grand celebration. Among the attendees, South Indian superstars Mahesh Babu and Yash were spotted arriving in Mumbai, adding to the star power of the occasion. (Also Read – Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/anant-ambani-radhika-merchant-wedding-live-updates-pictures-videos-bollywood-guests-international-celebs-101720745293623.html) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married today (July 12) at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Wedding ready

Mahesh Babu and Yash were spotted arriving in Mumbai today. Yash was greeted with loud cheers and excited chants by the paparazzi stationed at the airport when he arrived in Mumbai on Friday. He was wearing a simple black t-shirt with blue denims. In several videos, Yash was seen telling the photographers to calm down and be careful.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was spotted with his wife and actor Namrata Shirodkar when he arrived in Mumbai for the wedding today. Both of them looked relaxed as they arrived in the city.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s wedding guestlist

The wedding will see a bevy of global icons in attendance at the nuptials, from reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to John Cena. Futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US secretary of state John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper and several other celebrities, politicians and industrialists are expected to be present at the ceremony.

The festivities

Adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs, the main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.