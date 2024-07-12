5 extravagant possessions of Anant Ambani: Luxurious Dubai villa, rare watches, swanky cars and more

The Ambanis have been in the limelight for their business ventures, philanthropist endeavours, and luxurious lifestyle. This is true for the youngest scion of the Ambani family, known for his penchant for the finer things in life. Besides his impressive and rare watch collection, he owns several other expensive things, including luxury cars and villas in foreign lands. Anant Ambani wears a rare watch for a temple visit ahead of his wedding to Radhika Merchant. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Here are five expensive items owned by Anant Ambani:

1. Villa in Palm Jumeirah

According to GQ, in 2022, Anant Ambani received a sea-facing villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, as a gift from his father, Mukesh Ambani. Reportedly, it cost around $80 million ( ₹640 crores).

The villa has ten bedrooms and an artificial archipelago. It is one of the most expensive properties in Dubai. The villa also has a salon, a large dining area, a private spa, and a 70-metre-long private beach.

2. Rare watch from Richard Mille

Anant Ambani’s love for watches is no secret. One such watch from his collection went viral after he was spotted wearing it during an event. It is a rare RM 52-05 from Richard Mille. Valued at nearly ₹12.5 crore, there are only 30 pieces of this item worldwide.

3. Roll-Royce Phantom

It is the most expensive car that Anant Ambani owns, reported GQ. This luxury car can generate a power output of 453 bhp and 720 Nm of torque. The car starts at ₹9.5 crore.

4. Bentley Continental GTC Speed

The Bentley Continental GTC Speed, a British-designed marvel, is the next on the list, valued at ₹4.5 crore in India. This model, owned by Anant Ambani, is reportedly highly customized to his specifications.

5. Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime

The youngest Ambani son was spotted wearing this ultra-rare watch by a Swiss watchmaker at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening in Mumbai. Released as a part of the Patek Philippe’s 175th anniversary celebration in 2014, there are only six pieces of this “complicated watch”.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is getting married to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. The couple earlier had their two star-studded pre-wedding celebrations, first one in Jamnagar and second in a cruise around Europe, which included performances from world-renowned artists.