From Yash's Toxic to Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD: Rounding up the biggest upcoming pan-India movies on the cards

Kannada superstar Yash is being celebrated by his fandom today, courtesy of his 2011 family comedy Kiraathaka, which completed 13 years on June 24. The Pradeep Raj film's anniversary has reignited excitement among fans of the actor for his upcoming biggie, Toxic. The Geetu Mohandas directorial, ever since it's inception, has been tagged as yet another pan-India project with Yash in the lead. This follows the mammoth legacy of the KGF franchise which essentially thrusted Sandalwood into the rather desirable pan-India spotlight. Let us take a look at all the major pan-India releases up for a release in the coming months. From the Yash starrer Toxic to the Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD: Pan-India films up for release

Kalki 2898 AD

After a bout of multiple delays Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is finally a mere few days away from its worldwide theatrical release. While the Prabhas starrer would have seen through a release in May itself, the makers took the conscious decision to move the date up by more than a month so as to avoid a clash of timing with the polling dates in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Starring names such Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone in key roles, the mythology-infused sci-fi biggie is set for a release this Friday, June 27.

Indian 2

Much like other projects of a similar scale, Indian 2 too has seen immense back and forth when it came to locking in a release date. The Kamal Haasan led S Shankar film is the sequel to the actor-director duo's 1996 Tamil language classic, Indian. The veteran actor will be reprising his iconic role of Senapathy in the sequel, slated for a release this July 12.

Game Changer

Game Changer, with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead, has almost been competing with Indian 2 for attention from director S Shankar. Incidentally, the filming for both these politically charged thrillers was taking place almost simultaneously.

With S Shankar having prioritised Indian 2 over Game Changer on multiple occasions, the release timeline for the latter has of course suffered. That being said, Game Changer has been confirmed for a release this September, though a date is yet to be shared.

Devara: Part 1

Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1 was initially eyeing a release in April. The date was eventually pushed to Dussera, upsetting fans. However, in a rare occurrence the date for the Jr NTR starrer has been preponed now. Set to release in two parts with the RRR actor reportedly essaying a double role in the film, Devara: Part 1 will be releasing worldwide on September 27.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule recently disappointed fans as they significantly moved ahead the release of the film by months. Initially set for a release on August 15 — a date maintained by the makers despite the undying speculation, Pushpa 2 will now be releasing on December 6, extending the wait by almost 6 months for fans of the original cult film.

Allu Arjun will be reprising his National Film Award-winning titular role for the Sukumar directorial, with Rashmika Mandanna too stepping back into the role of Srivalli. It's first song, Angaaron (The Couple Song) was released not too long ago.

Kanguva

Fantasy-action film Kanguva, with Suriya in the lead has been in the works for a while. The Siva directorial will also be featuring Bobby Deol in his Tamil debut. Disha Patani too holds a pivotal role in the film. Interestingly, Suriya will be essaying a double role in the film.

Though the film is definitively up for a release within the year, a date is yet to be specified by the makers. While the film had initially made waves for the fact that it would be released across 38 languages, more recent reports suggest that the number has significantly been whittled down.

Vishwambhara

Come 2025, Chiranjeevi will be leading fantasy-action film, Vishwambhara. While the actor joined the sets of the film only recently, considering the fact that he was recovering from a knee surgery, the film appears to be well on track for a release on January 10 next year. Interestingly, Trisha Krishnan too stars in the film, marking her return to Malayalam cinema after a gap of over 5 years.

Toxic

While Kiara Advani will be starring opposite Yash, Kareena Kapoor Khan had been brought on board to play another pivotal role in Toxic. Though Bebo has now opted out of the project citing date issues, Nayanthara is reportedly being considered to replace her, maintaining the hype. Toxic — 'a Rumi fairytale for grown-ups', is scheduled for a release on April 10, 2025.

