Bhavana (left) shares a candid moment with Manju Warrier.
Happy birthday Bhavana: Manju Warrier, Geetu Mohandas join fans in wishing Bhajarangi 2 actor

  Malayalam actor Bhavana received birthday wishes from her industry colleagues as well as fans on social media.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 06:31 PM IST

Malayalam actor Bhavana, who turned 35 on Sunday, was inundated with birthday wishes from fans and industry colleagues. Hashtag like #HappyBirthdayBhavana, #HBDBhavana began trending since morning.

For the unversed, Bhavana has been working for more than a decade in films and has done as many as 80 films in her 10 year long journey in films. She made her acting debut with Malayalam film Nammal in 2002 and has since worked in all the South Indian industries including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On her special day, fans took over social media and posted birthday wishes for the actor.

A Twitter user wrote, "Wish U Happy Birthday To My First Celebrity Crush Bhavana 6-6-1986". Another user wrote, "Wishing the gorgeous actress #Bhavana a very happy birthday!" A third fan wrote, "Happy birthday to you ma'am Wishing u good health happiness, and success best wishes."

Many of her film colleagues also wished her on the occasion. Actor Manju Warrier, who is also one of the closest friends of Bhavana, took to Instagram and posted an image with a caption that read, "Happy birthday to my dearest." Film actor and director Geetu Mohandas, who is widely known for her works in Malayalam cinema, took to Instagram and wrote, "One needs a backbone, not a wishbone! Happy birthday Tigress." Actor Arya Babu also extended her wishes as she wrote, "Happiest birthday to you my Wonder Woman I lovvvveeee you so so soooo much."


Bhavana was last seen in the 2019 film Inspector Vikram. The actor is gearing up for the release on her upcoming project Bhajarangi 2, a sequel of Kannada hit from 2013 Bhajarangi. The sequel stars Shiva Rajkumar and Bhavana in prominent roles.


