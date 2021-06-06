Home / Entertainment / Happy birthday Bhavana: Inspector Vikram to Chowka, her 5 best films you should watch
Bhavana made her acting debut with Malayalam romantic drama, Nammal in 2002.
entertainment

Happy birthday Bhavana: Inspector Vikram to Chowka, her 5 best films you should watch

  • Actor Bhavana, who has worked in Malayalam and Kannada films, has been working for a decade now. On her birthday, check out some of her best works.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 06, 2021 12:37 PM IST

Malayalam actor Karthika, who is fondly known as Bhavana by her fans, is celebrating her 35th birthday on Sunday (June 6). In a career spanning over a decade, she has appeared in over 80 films.

Bhavana made her acting debut in 2002 with Nammal (Malayalam). Since then, she has come a long way, working in various projects across multiple languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada apart from Malayalam.

On her special day, here’s a look at some her successful films:

Inspector Vikram

This 2021 film starred Bhavana alongside Prajwal Devraj and Raghu Mukherjee in lead roles. The film was an entertainment package, complete with action, romance and comedy.

Nighty Nine

The 2019 film is a Kannada romantic drama, starring Ganesh and Bhavana in lead roles. The film is believed to be a remake of the 2018 Tamil film 96.

Tagaru

Tagaru is a Kannada actioner, which is about an educated and daring cop who corners and catches a ruthless criminal. Bhavana plays the fiancee of actor Shiva Rajkumar’s character Shiva in the film.

Chowka

Chowka tells the story of four prisoners, all framed for crimes they did not commit, who join hands to help a school teacher prove his innocence in a crime for which he is framed. The film bagged many awards and was later dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali.

Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kaidhi

The Tamil movie is an action and psychological thriller and revolves around the life of a businessman. Deeply in love with a girl, he later becomes an obstacle for a mining mafia.

Bhavana will be seen next in her upcoming project Bhajarangi 2. The Kannada film will star Shiva Rajkumar and her in prominent roles.

kannada film industry kannada cinema shiva rajkumar

Yami Gautam at her wedding.
(File Photo) This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The Gone Girl and Cocktail actor was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City on Friday, her manager said.(Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
