Harshaali Malhotra turned 13 on Thursday.
Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra is now ‘officially a teenager’. See photos

  • Harshaali Malhotra, who played a mute Pakistani girl in Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, turned 13 on Thursday. Take a look at pictures from her birthday celebrations.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 11:17 AM IST

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra turned 13 on Thursday. She took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the celebrations, which included at least four birthday cakes, with ‘Munni’ (her character in the film) written on one of them. ‘Officially a teenager,’ was written on another cake.

Harshaali shared an Instagram Reels video, in which she was seen making a wish before blowing out the candles on her cake. As she cut a piece, it rained confetti on her. “It’s my birthday ... yippppeeee. Officially teenager now .... #birthdayreels #reelsinsta instareels #myday #pretty #fun #masti #blessings #gratitute,” she wrote in her caption. She also shared pictures of herself posing in a room decked up with balloons and streamers.


“Another cake,” Harshaali wrote, in a follow-up post, in which she was seen cutting a chocolate cake with ‘Munni’ written on it. Her final post was a boomerang video of herself posing with two pinata cakes. “Bang bang,” she captioned it.


Harshaali made her Bollywood debut with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in which she played Shahida, also known as Munni, a mute Pakistani girl who gets lost in India. The film revolves around Salman’s character, Pawan, finding her and taking it upon himself to reunite her with her family.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a critical and commercial success. It won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

In an interview with PTI in 2015, Harshaali had expressed her desire to be a ‘superstar’ like Salman. She also said that she would cry when she saw him shooting fight sequences or emotional scenes. “I used to cry when he (Salman) did action scenes. Even when Salman uncle shot emotional scenes, I used to feel bad. Even I cried when Salman uncle cried,” she said.

