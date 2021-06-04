Kim Kardashian breaks down over crumbling marriage with Kanye West, says she feels like a ‘failure’

Reality television star Kim Kardashian broke down as she talked about her marriage with rapper Kanye West. This is the first time that she publicly commented on the matter, amid news that they filed for divorce in January after being married for almost seven years.

During Thursday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim lost her cool over cookies, while on holiday with her family in Lake Tahoe. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, explained in a confessional, “Kim has been struggling privately behind [the] camera about her relationship, and it’s tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger and sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you’re going through.” She added that it is ‘not the cookie’s fault’.

According to E! News, when Khloe asked Kim about how things were between her and Kanye, she replied, “There’s no fighting. Now it’s all calm, so I just roll with it.” Khloe revealed that before their Lake Tahoe trip, Kim and Kanye got into a ‘big fight’.

In a flashback, Kim was seen crying about her marriage to Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. “I just honestly can’t do this anymore,” she said, adding, “Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids.”

Kim, however, called Kanye an ‘amazing dad’ to their children – daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm. She also said that hoped for him to find a wife who ‘supports his every move’.

“I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t,” she said.

Kim, who was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas and former basketball player Kris Humphries, said that she feels like a ‘failure’ as her third marriage crumbled. She married Kanye in 2014.

“I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy,” she said.

