Mika Singh reaches Kamaal R Khan’s house, promises not to beat him up: ‘You are my son’

Singer Mika Singh, who has been in the midst of an escalating war of words with self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, reached his house on Thursday. Mika called KRK his ‘son’ and maintained that there is no personal enmity between them.

In videos shared by fan clubs online, Mika can be seen speaking to the media outside KRK’s home. Mika claimed that KRK has removed the nameplate from outside his house.

Addressing KRK, Mika said, “Dekh bhai, main tere ghar ke bahar khada hoon yahaan pe. Chaati chaudi kar ke khada hoon. Tu jahaan kahega, wahaan mil leta hoon. Tu saari umar mera beta hi rahega. Meri tere se koi ladai nahi hai (See, brother, I am standing outside your house with my head held high. I am ready to meet you wherever you want. You will always be my son. I have no enmity with you) because you are my son.”

“Tere ghar ke saamne khada hoon, tune apne yeh bech diya hai. Ab tere jitne aur ghar hai, woh mat bechna kyunki meri tere se personally dushmani nahi hai. Mere se darr mat, main tereko maarunga nahi, peetunga nahi (I am standing outside your house but you seem to have sold it. Now please don’t sell all your other houses because I have no personal enmity with you). But you are my son. Tereko sabak sikhana tha, itna bada sabak nahi ki tu apna ghar bech ke chala jaaye. After all, you are my padosi (I wanted to teach you a lesson but not such a big one that you sell your house and leave. After all, you are my neighbour),” he added.

Mika earlier slammed KRK as a ‘gadha (donkey)’ and ‘chuha (mouse)’ for allegedly making personal attacks against actor Salman Khan. KRK is being sued for defamation by Salman.

KRK hit back at Mika by calling him a ‘chirkut singer’ who is trying to get publicity by jumping into the matter. Mika then went on to announce a diss track against KRK.

