When Salman Khan met his childhood love and she said, ‘my grandchildren are fans of yours’. Watch throwback video

bollywood

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 20:45 IST

Salman Khan is counted among the most eligible bachelors of India and is yet to share his plans about tying the knot. He was once asked by Kajol if there had been a girl whom he liked but didn’t confess his feelings for her. The actor went on to talk about his childhood love whom he bumped into around 15 years ago.

Kajol and husband Ajay Devgn had visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 for the promotion of their film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and made Salman appear for a truth test. When Kajol asked him about a girl to whom he didn’t confess his feelings, Salman said that there was indeed a girl who never came to know about his feelings for her. He said her dog bit him at that time.

Despite Kajol bringing an end to the topic, Salman went on to reveal, “I really liked her but didn’t tell her out of fear of rejection. Three of my friends, individually, at some point of time, had an affair with her. And I got to know this later that she actually liked me.”

He went on to share that when he bumped into that girl around 15 years ago, he felt glad about not telling her about his feelings. “Thank god I didn’t tell her, she was a grandmother” he said, adding, “She said, ‘My grandchildren are fans of yours. They love your movies’.” Salman burst into laughter and said that had he married her he would have been a grandfather by now.

Salman is all set to host the 14th season of the reality show, Bigg Boss. The actor has been busy farming at his farmhouse in Panvel throughout the coronavirus pandemic and has dropped hints about making the contestants do the same in the new season.

