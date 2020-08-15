Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan mops the floor for a new promo, see pic

tv

The first look of Salman Khan from Bigg Boss 14 is out as Colors releases a promo picture. You are likely to be “swept away” by his antics - it shows the actor mopping the floor. This comes days after Colors shared a teaser, featuring the actor in his farm, for Bigg Boss 14.

Salman recently shot for a promo; the his new picture suggests the theme of the upcoming season of his show maybe in sync with current times - lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. As per a release from the channel, “Salman says everyone is bored of shuttling between home and work. But not to phikar not as life is about to change with Bigg Boss’s power-packed entertainment coming for their rescue.”

As per reports, Bigg Boss 14 is likely to premiere on September 27. However, an India Today report claimed that the introductory episode may be shot on September 25 and the contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house - to be erected at Mumbai’s Film City - the next day. The report added that the theme for the reality show is likely to be the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Salman has been hosting the controversial show for a decade. Bigg Boss often brings interesting contestants and engages the audience for the entire season - around three months - and sometimes, even beyond, with gossip around the contestants.

For Bigg Boss 2020, reports suggest television stars Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena may participate. Meanwhile, actors Adhyayan Suman, Chahat Pandey, filmmaker Onir and model-turned-actor Rajeev Sen have denied being a part of the show.

