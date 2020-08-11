Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan returns from Panvel farmhouse, shoots for promo. See pics

tv

Actor Salman Khan finally stepped out to shoot a promotional video for his popular reality show Bigg Boss and was snapped outside Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. The actor has spent lockdown at his farmhouse in Panvel, returning to Mumbai only recently.

Pictures that have surfaced online show Salman seated in his car as he comes out of the studios after completing his shoot for the day. While the men accompanying the Bollywood star (a driver and one person sitting in the back seat) are seen wearing face masks, Salman can be spotted without one.

In the image, Salman is seen wearing a black shirt.

Colors unveiled the first look of Bigg Boss 14 recently and posted a montage of videos from Salman’s Panvel farmhouse where he could be seen ploughing and riding a tractor. Salman also announces in a voiceover that he is done with farming and tractors, and it is time for season to change as the ‘freshest season’ of his show, Bigg Boss, is all set to premiere soon. While no official announcement has been made about the date, it is speculated that the show may begin by the end of September.

Reports also claim that actors Neha Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin, and Ramanand Sagar’s great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra have been approached for the upcoming season. The final and official list of contestants is only unveiled on the premiere of the show.

Salman has completed a decade of hosting the controversial show that often brings interesting contestants and engages the audience for the entire season - around three months - and sometimes, even beyond, with gossip around the contestants.

