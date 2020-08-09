e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 first look videos: Salman Khan takes to farming, riding a tractor

Bigg Boss 14 first look videos: Salman Khan takes to farming, riding a tractor

The first look videos of reality show Bigg Boss 14 are out and Salman Khan is back as host. It is rumoured that Bigg Boss 14 is likely to premiere on September 27.

tv Updated: Aug 09, 2020 11:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Salman Khan will be back with Bigg Boss 14 soon.
Salman Khan will be back with Bigg Boss 14 soon.
         

The first look of the much-awaited new season of reality show Bigg Boss is out, and we can see host Salman Khan in his own farmhouse. Colors TV channel shared the promotional videos of Bigg Boss 14 late Saturday.

In one of the videos, Salman can be seen working in his farm as he says in a voiceover, “Lockdown laya sabki life mein speed breaker isliye uga raha hun chawal aur chala raha hun tractor. Par ab season paltega kyuki aa raha hai Bigg Boss 2020 sirf Colors par. (Lockdown brought a bump to everyone’s life, which is why I am growing rice. But now the time has come for the season to change because Bigg Boss 2020 is here.)”

 

 

The channel also shared two more posts. “Look right to watch, kaise paltega 2020 ka scene! #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 @beingsalmankhan,” and “Look left to watch, kaise paltega 2020 ka scene! #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 @beingsalmankhan,” the captions read. Salman has shot for the promos at his Panvel farmhouse.

As per reports, Bigg Boss 14 is likely to premiere on September 27. However, an India Today report claimed that the introductory episode may be shot on September 25 and the contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house - to be erected at Mumbai’s film City - the next day. The report added that the theme for the reality show is likely to be the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Also read: Badshah confessed to buying crores of fake views for Rs 72 lakh, say Mumbai Police; rapper denies allegations

Salman has completed a decade of hosting the controversial show that often brings interesting contestants and engages the audience for the entire season - around three months - and sometimes, even beyond, with gossip around the contestants.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

