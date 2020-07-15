Adhyayan Suman refutes rumours of participating in Bigg Boss 14: ‘Would never go there even if it was the end of the world’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 14:14 IST

Actor Adhyayan Suman has turned down the rumours that he is considering participation in the upcoming 14th season of Bigg Boss. The Raaz 3 actor took to Twitter to clear the air. He wrote, “False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least ! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards.”

False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least ! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 15, 2020

He also reacted to a fan who told the actor, “Please dont take part in big boss. I dont want you to fight in big boss for petty issues. Please live a dignified n respectful life. I want to watch you in movies not in Tv Shows. Keep smiling have a better year ahead. Thank You.” The actor replied, “Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don’t worry ! That’s not my career goal.”

Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don’t worry ! That’s not my career goal — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 15, 2020

Adhyayan was rumoured to be among the prospective participants on the show. TV actors Nia Sharma and Vivian DSena are also said to be among the contenders.

Salman Khan will reportedly return to the host the show. On Wednesday, a Mumbai Mirror report had quoted a source as saying, “Yes, Salman is on board and the show kicks off in two months. We have started talking to prospective participants, among them are popular television actors, Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma, and Shekhar Suman’s actor son Adhyayan, and are hopeful they will come on board.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Adhyayan Suman, Nia Sharma, Vivian DSena to participate in Salman Khan’s show?

Adhyayan had recently opened up about groupism in Bollywood. He had told Hindustan Times, “We live in a cut-throat competition. Eventually, people are doing this for money, and where money is involved, there’s greed, and with that comes manipulation and so on. There are a lot of evil people. When I went through depression — which people misused — I didn’t speak out because I felt I’m not successful right now to talk about my failures, I don’t think people would take me seriously.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more