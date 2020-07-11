Adhyayan Suman on Bollywood: People boycott you because their friend is doing the same, aur agar ek ne bola ‘tu flop hai’, toh sab bhi yahi bolenge

bollywood

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 16:02 IST

As we talk about the ways of the showbiz world and whether nepotism still rules, there are actors who’ve had to go through their set of lows, despite being ‘insiders’. One such actor is Adhyayan Suman, son of actor-host Shekhar Suman, who expressed his anger on social media after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. “Humari film industry mein kuch aise rakshas hain jo bahut khatarnaak aur zehreeley hain, mafia hain…” Shekhar had written.

Mention this to Adhyayan and he says when it comes to business, there’s no family, and the same applies to Bollywood.

“We live in a cut-throat competition. Eventually, people are doing this for money, and where money is involved, there’s greed, and with that comes manipulation and so on. There are a lot of evil people. When I went through depression — which people misused — I didn’t speak out because I felt I’m not successful right now to talk about my failures, I don’t think people would take me seriously,” he reveals.

When asked to describe his journey in showbiz, Adhyayan urges to not make it seem like it’s him who wants to talk about all this. “I don’t give a f**k about anything. I’m not scared of trolls. I don’t want to put myself through mental torture that I’ve been put through when I earlier came out with my side of the story. There was a part where people didn’t hear me,” he rues.

The 32-year-old, who has been a part of films such as Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009) and Jashnn (2009), says people in the industry don’t want to listen to the story of your failures, unless you’re successful.

“People here are very convenient. It’s very sad that it takes someone to kill himself for people to believe that he was not well. Today, people say ‘Oh Sushant, why didn’t you tell us’. I want to ask these people — where were they when he wasn’t well? Why didn’t they call him then? Reports claim Sushant was not talking to people for the last one month, so people knew there was something wrong. They should have gone then to speak with him,” Adhyayan argues.

The culture of boycotting and camps too, is all real, he emphasises. So much so that what one influential person thinks, many tend to follow. He himself has been a victim of such politics, he reveals, adding people think without passing judgements and jump on the ‘bandwagon’.

“I don’t think people sit back and think. Usne bola ‘tu flop hai’, usme doosra bhi aa gaya, teesra bhi aa gaya, sab ek hi baat bolenge ‘tu flop hai, tujhe publicity chahiye’. I’ve realised the mentality of people, there’s no individual opinion here. If one does, the entire world will boycott. But why are you? Is it because it’s the right thing to do, or because your friend is doing it? What is your point?,” he questions.

Follow @htshowbiz for more