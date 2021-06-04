KRK clarifies ‘Govinda bhai’ tweet was not about Govinda: ‘Can’t help if media people make news’

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, has clarified that the ‘Govinda bhai’ he thanked in a recent tweet is not actor Govinda. The clarification comes after Govinda said in an interview that he has not been in touch with KRK for several years.

On Thursday night, KRK tagged Govinda in a tweet and wrote, “Please note Mr. Govind Arun Ahuja @govindaahuja21, I didn’t tag you because I was not talking about you. I was talking about my friend, who’s real name Govinda. So I can’t help if media people make news about you.”

Please note Mr. Govind Arun Ahuja @govindaahuja21, I didn’t tag you because I was not talking about you. I was talking about my friend, who’s real name Govinda. So I can’t help if media people make news about you. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2021





KRK is currently being sued for defamation by actor Salman Khan. While KRK has claimed that the legal notice is an attempt to silence him after his unfavourable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s lawyers said that it is in response to allegations of money laundering.

Amid their legal battle, KRK posted last week, “Govinda Bhai thank you for your love and support. I won’t disappoint you!” This led many to believe that he received an endorsement in his ongoing legal tussle with Salman from Govinda. The two actors are believed to have had a fallout after working together in the 2007 hit Partner.

Govinda Bhai thank you for your love and support. I won’t disappoint you! ❤️ — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 29, 2021





KRK’s tweet on ‘Govinda bhai’ came soon after he claimed that he has received support from several people from the film fraternity. “More than 20 Bollywood people have called me to give me their support. They said, that they were not able to do that whatever I am doing. Because they were not ready to have direct conflict with him. They were scared to make him their enemy. I say- Thank you all so very much!” he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, KRK reiterated his decision to not back down from his fight with Salman. “Now I don’t care, what will be the result. But I will fight for all those people. I can’t allow so many people to get disappointed. I won’t break their trust,” he wrote.

