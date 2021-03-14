Govinda says he's no longer 'pious', has been corrupted: 'Now I party, smoke, drink'
- Actor Govinda has said that his 'pious' side no longer exists, and that he has become corrupt and bitter. He said that these days, he smokes, drinks, and parties.
Actor Govinda has said that he has become 'more corrupt and bitter' now, whereas the Govinda of old was 'pious'. He said that a conspiracy has been hatched against him in the film industry, probably to sideline him by not offering him good roles and putting obstacles in the release of his movies.
In an interview, Govinda said that he has become more 'business-like' these days, and no longer solves problems 'emotionally'.
Asked if he is embracing his spiritual side these days, he told The Times of India, "No, it is the opposite; I have become more corrupt and bitter. These days, I party, smoke, and also drink. The old Govinda was very pious. Earlier, my emotional nature came in the way of my work but today, I don't get emotional. I deal with situations more practically and business-like."
He said that some people in the industry conspired against him, and floated damaging rumours about him. Asked if he has been turning down film offers, he said, "This is a new rumour that has started doing the rounds. They, in fact, conspire by offering me films that I would not like – ones with sex and violence. If you want to make a film that has a lot of sex, why not make porn films? I also know there was a discussion in one of the offices to give Govinda 15 scenes and two songs and then later make him Bhagwan Dada by giving him just songs, and thereafter make him a junior artiste. But I did not let them succeed. Maine band baja di (I gave it right back). I came back playing the hero and also produced the film. However, it is a different story altogether that my film did not get a platform."
Govinda, who was one of the biggest stars in the 90s, has had a string of flops in recent years, and has been involved in public feuds against his old collaborator, director David Dhawan, and his comedian nephew, Krushna Abhishek.
