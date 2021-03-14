Govinda says Krushna Abhishek is 'spoiling' his image: 'I really don't know who is making him do it'

Actor Govinda has said that someone is instigating his nephew, Krushna Abhishek, into speaking against him. Krushna and Govinda have been engaged in a feud for quite some time, with both of them refusing to share the stage with each other on The Kapil Sharma Show.

In an interview, Govinda said that Krushna is 'a good boy' who is being misguided by someone else. He wondered if he is being 'punished for supporting' Krushna in his career, because of the scrutiny on nepotism in the film industry.

He told The Times of India, "I really don't know who is making him do it, otherwise, he is a good boy. Not only does he make fun but by doing it, he is spoiling my image. Whoever is behind it, we are seeing him do it. See, I have been a victim of nepotism and it was around the time I stopped getting work. I saw Amitabh Bachchan struggle too; he would come on stage and people from the industry would walk away. Don’t know if I got punished for supporting him. They set him free but caught me instead."

Also read: Krushna Abhishek refuses to perform in Kapil Sharma Show episode with Govinda as guest, says ‘the enmity has affected me badly’

Last year, Govinda had released a statement addressing the ‘defamatory comments’ made by Krushna. “I am utterly sad to talk about this in public, but it is high time that the truth came out. I read the report about my nephew (Krushna Abhishek) not performing on a TV show as I was invited as a guest. He also spoke about our relationship. His statement had many defamatory comments and was thoughtless,” he had said in the statement.

Govinda had suggested that Krushna's wife, Kashmera Shah, had spoken against him in the press. “Through this statement, I would like to announce that I shall maintain a graceful distance from now on and urge those who dislike me to do the same. Every family has misunderstandings and problems, but to discuss them in the media may cause irreparable damage. I am perhaps the most misunderstood person, but so be it. My late mother would always tell me, ‘Neki kar aur dariya mein daal’. That’s what I intend to do,” he had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON