Krushna Abhishek refuses to perform in Kapil Sharma Show episode with Govinda as guest, says ‘the enmity has affected me badly’

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 09:06 IST

Comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek has decided to opt out of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show which will feature his uncle, actor Govinda, as a guest. Krushna and Govinda’s relationship has soured over the years, culminating in a public fallout in 2018.

When Krushna learned that his uncle would appear on the show, he voiced his reservations to the team and decided to sit this one out. A similar situation had played out last year when Govinda and his wife and daughter visited the show.

Krushna told Bombay Times, “I learnt about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn’t accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn’t want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations.”

He added, “I had a strong relationship with mama, and the enmity has affected me badly. When the relationship between two people is strained, it’s difficult to perform comedy. Besides, mama might take offence to my jokes. Achhi comedy ke liye set ka mahaul achha hona chahiye (good comedy needs conducive environment). I can vouch that it would have been like a house on fire even if I had performed as Krushna and not Sapna (the character he portrays on the show) with mama. I could have paid tribute to him on the show.”

Krushna said that he attempted to get in touch with Govinda during the lockdown, but received no response, even when his son was ‘fighting for his life’ in the hospital. He said that their fight is ‘a silly misunderstanding’ and that only Kapil Sharma can resolve the situation now.

The reason for the fight in the family is reportedly a tweet by Krushna’s wife, Kashmera Shah, who had made a comment last year about ‘people who dance for money’. This had not gone down well with Govinda’s wife, who felt it was meant for Govinda. Krushna later clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but nothing could change Sunita’s stance.

