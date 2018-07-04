Govinda will slap me and things will resolve, says Krushna Abhishek on family feud

There was a time when comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek didn’t get tired of praising his uncle Govinda. In fact, he used to tell everyone that Govinda is the reason behind his success.

However, things between them went sour when Krushna’s wife and actor Kashmera Shah put out a nasty tweet targeting ‘people who dance for money’. Though she deleted the post later, the damage was already done.

Apparently, the two families are not on talking terms anymore.

Now, in an interview to Spotboye.com, Krushna says there was a confusion. The post was for his sister and not for Govinda. He said, “What Kashmera wrote on Twitter irked Sunita mami, but the fact is that Kashmera wrote it for my sister, not mami. The timing was off! Yeh Kashmera se galti ho gayi. Kissi ke bhi bare main Twitter par nahi likhna chahiye tha. She could have avoided it. Kashmera is at major fault here and she should apologise to mami, as my mami (Sunita) has been taking care of the whole family.”

He further said, “Mama (Govinda) can slap me twice or abuse me. I am ok with that. Whatever he says I will listen to, quietly. And I think things will get resolved after that (laughs).”

In the initial phase of Krushna’s career, Govinda helped him get work. Govinda’s wife Sunita says that she is not ready to reconcile from her side this time. In such a scenario, Krushna’s acceptance of the mistake may turn out to be the first step towards harmony.